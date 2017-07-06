15 Unique Products For The Chocolate-Obsessed

Perhaps one of the most momentous holidays of all the food holidays (there are a lot) is approaching: National Chocolate Day. We are ready to celebrate because to say that we love chocolate would be a gross understatement. We live for chocolate. We welcome and celebrate the sweet treat in all of its glorious forms: milk, dark, sea-salted, stuffed with all kinds of nuts and crispies, or even swirled with creamy caramel or smooth fruit purees.
The best part chocolate is that doesn't have to be just about bars, candies, and coating. It also has the power to reach far beyond its most popularly associated forms. Traveling across the categories of edible and non-edible, from funky flavored squares and assorted gourmet boxes of truffles and trifles to cocoa-infused masks, and even t-shirts: there's a choco-option for everyone, making it as the ideal gift for any and all occasions.
In honor and celebration of one of our favorite occasions this Friday, July 7, we rounded up a festive selection of the finest purchasable chocolate products on the market. Scroll on through and celebrate this holiday with us in sweet style.