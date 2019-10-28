It’s National Chocolate Day! Here’s Where To Get The Goods

There are few things in this world that we haven’t thought about dipping in chocolate. Even just as a joke, a variety of hard cheeses, rocks, and even our own toes have come to mind. But of course, nothing beats the classics, like cookies and strawberries. Chocolate, along with bread, belongs to a special food group, one of a higher order than those we learned in school. Like bread, chocolate hits different. It reaches into our souls and bellies to help us feel whole and it, quite frankly, makes life on Earth feel heavenly.
So today, on National Chocolate Day, we refuse to justify our indulgence. We will buy in bulk, stock up for the upcoming year, and prepare for all the cozy evenings with hot cocoa to come because the deals make the case for building a supply that lasts all winter.
As always, the best places to look for deals are local businesses, so check candy stores, coffee shops, and bakeries for something free and local. Read on for deals from some of our favorite national and international chocolate brands.
Hershey’s is flushing out all of it’s Halloween chocolate treats – like Pumpkin Pie KitKats. All Halloween candy is 30Z% off. And there’s a deal is for the chocolate obsessive and Hershey’s collectors, too: spend $75 on chocolate and get 15% off, spend $100 and get 20% off with code: HALLOWEEN.
Russell Stover recently launched a Copper Collection in homage to the copper cauldrons it’s been using since 1923. The entire collection as well as the brand’s Sugar-Free line, will be 25% off today.
Godiva is Giving away free milk chocolate bars with orders of $25 or more, just use code: MILKBAR. Additionally, $50 purchases get 20% off, and $100 purchases get 25% off when you order online. Use code: HALLOWEEN.
Ghirardelli has returned with the chocolate deal that is now a at this point, a holiday season tradition. Buy two 40 or 80-piece gift bags and get a third one free, through November 8th. If you sign up for the newsletter you’ll get 10% off your next order.
