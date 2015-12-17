The Lazy Girl's Guide To Making Your Phone Last Another Year

Sure, it'd be nice if your phone was a trendy rose gold color. It would also be handy if you could unlock it using just a fingerprint. But, all in all, your phone is just fine. That $650 you could spend on a new device is put to much better use going toward rent, or on a well-earned vacation.



But, truthfully, even after a year or two, your phone starts showing signs of aging. You might notice it's just not as snappy as it used to be, or that the amazing battery that used to get you through a day and a half, no problem, is now barely making it through the workday.



Unfortunately, most units aren't built to withstand the tests of time. However, there are things you can do to eke out an extra year or three of use before it's time to pony up for a new handset. Here are seven tips and tricks for making your old phone feel brand-new again.



