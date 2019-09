Your Phone Just Went For A Swim

What To Do:

The good news is many recent smartphone models are a lot more water resilient than they were a few years ago. With some quick action, you can almost definitely restore your phone to its non-water soaked glory.But, first things first, get it out of the water as quickly as possible. Dab off residual moisture on the outside, then switch it off. If you have an Android phone with a removable back, take it off and pop out the battery. If it fell in a sticky or sugary liquid, you need to submerge it (yes) in 99% ISO rubbing alcohol for five to 10 seconds to remove any sugary residue that could gunk up your phone later on.Next, if a fan is handy, you can sit it in front of a fan for a few. You can also use a blowdryer, but only (ONLY) if you use it on a low, cool setting — a strong heat setting could do more damage than good to the delicate electronics inside.After that, the best thing to do is to fill a plastic bag partially full with a desiccant , a material that absorbs moisture. If you have those little packets that come with a new purse, shoes, or a jacket purchase, that will work great. Stick your phone in the bag and seal it up, then leave it alone for a day or so (or at least overnight).If you don't have a desiccant, alternatively you can use a grain such as rice or couscous . If you use this, be careful though — those tiny grains have a way of wedging themselves into any teensy nook or cranny in your phone, like its charging port.After doing this, your phone should be good as new.