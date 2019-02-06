Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
iPhone
Tech
What Is Dark Mode — & Do You Need To Use It?
by
Anabel Pasarow
More from iPhone
Movie Reviews
Netflix's
High Flying Bird
Is Not Really About About Heights, Birds...
Anne Cohen
Feb 6, 2019
TV Shows
These Are All The Crazy Conspiracies Shane Dawson Is Investigating In His New Series
Kathryn Lindsay
Jan 31, 2019
Tech
There's A New FaceTime Glitch That Lets You Eavesdrop On Conversations
Anabel Pasarow
Jan 29, 2019
Tech
Apple Is Reportedly Dropping A New iPhone With Three Cameras
Apple will reportedly be releasing three new iPhone models this fall, according to the Wall Street Journal. So if you just finishing setting up your
by
Anabel Pasarow
Tech
Do You Need AppleCare For Your iPhone X?
So you got an iPhone X for Christmas. Fancy! Once you're done setting up your Memoji and admiring its uncanny similarity to your face, it's time to
by
Anabel Pasarow
Tech
Yes, You Can Get A New iPhone On Sale This Black Friday
Is the idea of getting an iPhone in one of the big Cyber Monday sales a pipe dream? You might be surprised to hear that it isn't. Granted, it's not going
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tech
This Simple iPhone Hack Blew Twitter's Collective Mind Today
The internet was today years old when it discovered an iPhone keyboard hack, and people don't know how they survived before they came into this knowledge.
by
Sarah Midkiff
Dedicated Feature
8 Innovative Apps That Will Make Your Life SO Much Easier
If you played a highlight reel of historic inventions, it might go something like this: stone tools, the wheel, writing, the steam engine, some other
by
Chelsea Peng
Tech
How To Take 360-Degree Selfies Using The iPhone Clips App
Apple just did a major update to the iPhone Clips app that will completely change your selfie game. We were first introduced to Clips last spring and got
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tech
Getting The New iPhone XR? We Just Found Your New Phone Case.
The iPhone XR is here! Whether you've already picked one up, or you're hoping for Cyber Monday deal, you're probably already looking for a cute or clever
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tech
Life Without The Home Button: How To Take Screenshots On The iPho...
The reviews are in: If you don't want to spend over $1,000 on the newest iPhones — Xs and Xs Max — the Xr, which dropped last week, is a great option
by
R29 Editors
Tech
iPads & Macbook Air: All The New Products From The Apple Event
In early September, Apple unveiled its new line of iPhones to much anticipation: The Xs, Xs Max, and Xr — as well as the next generation of the Apple
by
Bourree Lam
Tech
Apple Rarely Offers Deals, But Students — You're In Luck
As a student, it's easy to yearn for a life beyond the monotony of classes, papers, and tests. Only when you graduate, and hit the realities of life, do
by
Refinery29 Editors
Tech
iPads, MacBook Air, AirPods? Everything Apple Is Rumored To Be An...
The new iPhone Xr is finally arriving tomorrow, but Apple isn't sitting back and taking a break anytime soon. They already have another product
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tech
The Best Wireless Earbud Alternatives To AirPods
Wireless headphones have been around for years, but a truly wireless earbud has taken the tech accessory industry by storm. While Apple AirPods are likely
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tech
Apple Will Fix iPhone XS "BeautyGate" Selfie Smoothing Function
The release of the new iPhone XR is just days away, and Apple is already working to fix one of it's biggest bugs that users have named "Beautygate."
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tech
Is Your Phone Listening To You?
"If you're listening, please show me ads for cheap flights to London," I jokingly whisper into my phone like a magic eight ball. Everyone seems to have a
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tech
10 Cute PopSockets You'll Want For Your Phone Immediately
We didn't expect this, but we can't get enough of PopSockets. Who knew that such a simple phone accessory could become something we couldn't live
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tech
7 Super Easy Ways To Avoid Going Over On Your Data Usage This Month
We're on our phones a lot. A study found that millennials check their phone an average of 150 times per day. We listen to our Spotify playlists, and
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tech
I Tried The Apple Watch Series 4 & This Is How It Performed Under...
It’s already been said, but it’s worth repeating: The Apple Watch Series 4 was the star of last week's Apple event in Cupertino. While the new iPhones
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
I Tried Apple’s New iPhone Xs, & This Is How To Know If You Shoul...
Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to the stage of the company’s two-year-old Steve Jobs Theater for an annual event that has increased in hype,
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
You'll Need An Excess Of Cash To Afford The iPhone Xs, But T...
All the rumors have been put to rest, the reactionary tweets about Tim Cook's onstage attire have died down, and the cost has started to sink in: Apple's
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
The Most Useful New Features Coming To Your iPhone With iOS 12
Update: September 12, 2018: At today's Apple event in Cupertino, the company announced that iOS 12 will begin rolling out on Monday, September 17.
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
How To Make Sure You Get Your Hands On The New iPhones ASAP
Update: September 12, 2018: Pre-orders for the new iPhone Xs and Xs Max will begin on September 14. The phones will ship on September 21. The new iPhone
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
The iPhone Xs & Xr Are Here: Take A First Look At Apple's La...
It’s been a full year since Apple unveiled its most expensive, premium iPhone, the iPhone X, introducing new words — Animoji! The notch! Face ID —
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
The Best Alternatives To Apple's AirPower Wireless Charger
It's been almost a full year since Apple first unveiled its AirPower wireless charging mat — a sleek, white pad that can simultaneously charge your
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
How To Trade In Your iPhone For Apple's Newest Model
The newest iPhones are almost here, and if rumors are true, they are unlikely to exceed the priciness of 2017's jaw-dropping $1,000 iPhone X. However,
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
New iPhones, Watch, AirPods? Everything Apple Is Expected To Reve...
This Wednesday, September 12, you can finally decide whether it's worth simply replacing the battery on your existing iPhone or upgrading to a new model
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
When Apple Will Announce Its Newest iPhones & What They'll (...
Now is not the time to buy a new iPhone. So long as your current model can survive the summer, you're better off waiting until September: That's when
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
What To Do If Your iPhone Is Struggling In The Heat
It's 98 degrees outside. The humidity level is far beyond tolerable, situated somewhere in the oppressive, hellhole realm of summer days. You’re sweaty,
by
Madeline Buxton
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted