iPhone 15 Fever Is Here — So Are Its Cases, Chargers, & Accessories

Were you already planning to line up on launch day for the new iPhone 15? Neither were we. For us, a new iPhone launch means two things: All previous generations go on sale and new accessories that are compatible with most old models are released. While opting to get officially branded ones is always an option, you'll have better luck with more affordable (while still top-rated) options. For ultra-protective cases and super-powerful chargers, Zagg — the brand best known for its top-notch, cutting-edge tech accessories — is the one to choose when you value quality and aesthetics.
Whether it's protecting a phone from a 13-foot fall with a case made of incredibly strong Graphene or using recycled tempered glass to keep curious glances away from screens, Zagg makes being on the go and working remotely incredibly easy for under $100. Keep on reading to see which products we recommend snagging for old phones and new — after all, you only need a new case to get that coveted brand-new iPhone feel.
Made using Graphene (one of the world's strongest materials), Zagg's cases promise to protect your phone from a fall of up to 13 feet. Take your pick from a colorful solid case or a transparent Mag-safe one — but we're partial to the latter. As any transparent case owner will tell you, the brand's scratch-resistant and anti-yellowing features are simply too tempting.
Whether it's a wireless charging stand, a travel wireless battery pack, or a four-port charger, Zagg will make sure all your devices don't suddenly die on you with up to 100% extra battery — regardless of location, quantity, or wire preferences.
From the sun's glare to other people's nosy glances, Zagg's tempered glass and Hexiom shock-absorbent screen protectors are stronger than others on the market, strengthening the screen with its unique honeycomb structure. Made with mostly post-consumer recycled glass, expect scratch and smudge-free smooth screens for all your viewing needs.
