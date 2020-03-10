Statistically speaking, your phone is probably very dirty. Maybe even dirtier than a public toilet seat. And given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the CDC's handwashing mandate — you definitely should get in the habit of cleaning it. Below, here's how to keep your phone as germ-free as possible.
Apple recently updated its online instructions to reflect that you can, in fact, use disinfectant wipes to clean your Apple devices. According to Apple's support website, you can use Clorox Disinfecting Wipes or 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipes to wipe the display, keyboard, and other exterior surfaces of your Apple devices as long as you avoid getting moisture in any of the device's openings. Don't submerge your device in a cleaning liquid, and don't use bleach, aerosol sprays, or abrasives, as they can wear down your phone's oil resistant coating. And lastly, don't spray anything directly on your phone's screen, either.
You can also use a microfiber cloth or lens cloth with warm soapy water. Similarly, you can buy a screen cleaner kit with a cloth and cleaning spray included or an antibacterial screen protector like this one from Zagg. There's also PhoneSoap, a company that makes UV sanitizers that kill the bacteria on your phone while you charge it.
Of course, try to curb your phone-on-the-toilet usage, as tempting as it can be. And remember that if you don't have a sink at your disposal, hand sanitizer is a great handwashing alternative. The CDC says washing your hands for 20 seconds is your best choice for cleansing, but hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol will kill infectious microbes, including coronavirus.
