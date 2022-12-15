I Got A Personalized Phone Case & Have Never Felt More Chic, TBH

A month passed before my case arrived in the mail, which I know is an eternity if you're an avid online shopper — but trust me when I say it was well worth the wait. Not only were the colors pretty true to what I created on the site, but the case itself felt sturdy and well-made. The matte finish is so luxe but also tends to show fingerprints — if this is something that will eat away at your soul, go for the glossy finish. My only serious gripe is that it doesn't work with wireless or MagSafe chargers, but I'm hoping that The Dairy can figure this out in the future. Judging it purely on look and feel, it's a solid 10/10 for me. Plus, the experience of making a bespoke case online was genuinely fun: During the process, I sent screenshots of variations I was making to my fashion designer twin sister (who is a true arbiter of taste), and we went back and forth about what we could tweak here and there. While monogrammed phone cases aren't anything new, The Dairy takes it to a whole new level, where the creative possibilities are truly endless. Plus, as someone who loves having a wardrobe of phone cases to swap out, I'm already brainstorming other colorways to order next...