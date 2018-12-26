Do You Need AppleCare For Your iPhone X?

So you got an iPhone X for Christmas. Fancy!
Apple provides two plans to choose from. The first is plain old AppleCare+, which, according to the site, gets you "up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to service fees plus applicable tax," as well as "Express Replacement Service and 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone."
It's a pretty good deal, and it's relatively inexpensive. AppleCare+ costs $9.99/month for up to 24 months, or $199 upfront for the X, XS, and XS Max, and $7.99/month or $149 total for the XR. With this option, a standard screen damage repair will cost you only $29, and any other accidental damage will cost $99.
The second plan is pricier, but it includes theft and loss coverage as well. For the XS Max, XS, and X, it costs $14.99/month or $299, which gets you a $269 theft and loss deductible in addition to baseline AppleCare+ coverage. For the XR it's a bit less, at $12.99/month or $249 total for a $229 deductible. It's a steal, compared to the price of buying a new phone. There is one key stipulation: to redeem this coverage, Find My iPhone must be enabled at the time your iPhone is lost or stolen.
But if you don't have AppleCare+ and you break your iPhone X screen — be prepared to shell out more. $199 for an XR, $279 for an XS or X, and $329 for an XS Max. And for "other damages," Apple's site lists the cost range between $549 and $599. It's worth noting that getting your screen repaired elsewhere might save you a few bucks — but if you do, just make sure that it doesn't preclude you from getting future Apple coverage on the product.
So, the bottom line: If you're one of those people who is constantly dropping their phone and cracking their screen — you should probably think about covering your bases and getting AppleCare+. Here's how much you save on your first screen repair if you have AppleCare: up to $20 on the XR, $50 on the XS, and $100 on the XS Max. And if you break your phone for a second time in the two-year window, you end up saving even more. (Just don't break it a third time, since that won't be covered.)
The cheapest solution of all? Invest in a good case. But even then, accidents happen. So if you'd rather play it safe, AppleCare+ is well worth the investment.
