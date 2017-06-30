Where To Repair Your iPhone Screen In NYC

One iCaveat: Going with iCracked might be more about convenience than price. I walked through the site as if I needed a repair for my own phone. There was no option to select the (Product)Red iPhone, which I have, so I selected the black 7 Plus for a broken screen repair and was quoted $179.99. They do throw in a free screen protector, but the cost is still $50 more expensive than what Apple would charge, making this more of an emergency or ease option. (For example, if I were going on vacation and needed to meet someone near my house to fix my phone ASAP.)