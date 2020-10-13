Twitter Has A Lot Of Feeling About The New iPhones

apple logic: everyone has a charger and headphones, so we’re removing them from the box because of the environment. you get the phone, and a cord, and that’s it. your welcome. give me money.— Goomy (@guwumy) October 13, 2020
i love my iphone but don’t try to say this isn’t for money and it’s for the environment.
The only reason I'm going buy the new Iphone is to get the free USB-C cord that comes with it.— zach stocker (@jackblackzach) October 13, 2020
How you selling ppl a phone with no charger like what’s next lol— Drip Bae-less (@LenzSowavy) October 13, 2020
Tim Cook unveiling New IPhone 12 Pro -— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) October 13, 2020
Here, this is the best and most Powerful IPhone ever for $ 999, WITHOUT USB-C CHARGER, HEADPHONES TO SAVE ENVIRONMENT!#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/pQvh43FQjx
Apple: "We're not including charging bricks in the iphone 12 box to save the environment"— Vincent Julian Ong (@TheVJOng) October 13, 2020
Also Apple: "Lighting to USB C cables in the box. Oh you don't have USB C charging bricks? Well here's a link to buy that from our store."
No AirPods, no charger just vibes 😭😭😭 nah why are we still with Apple pic.twitter.com/F13XijblR4— Her. (@ShaniceAlethia) October 13, 2020
I heard apple removed the charger and earphones for the iPhone 12 fuck might as well remove the whole damn phone next year😩 #AppleEvent— 𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓶𝓮 𝓯𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓴𝓴𝓴 ☀︎︎☾❤︎シ♥︎ఌ (@Kenxbb) October 13, 2020
When you get an #iPhone12 in exchange of kidney— Professor (@_Kalpesh_lohar_) October 13, 2020
but no charger in the box #AppleEvent #Apple
My 2nd kidney: pic.twitter.com/7fN002Vtq8
if i worked for apple i would simply invent one charger that works in all the products— amy brown (@arb) October 13, 2020
Apple took out the charger from all its phones so it's basically a disposable camera i can shitpost from.— Dapperilla has exams (@theDapperilla) October 13, 2020