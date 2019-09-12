With New York Fashion Week wrapped up as of yesterday — and the remainder of fashion month just kicking off — the influencers and editors who have dutifully attended and documented every press preview, presentation, and show here in the Big Apple are coming off a week of heavy phone usage and serious reliance on the chargeable electric device that have bailed them out of many a low power mode jam. We polled some of our favorite friends on the feed about the portable chargers that they swear by to keep the updates coming during those crazy long 9 - 5 (a.m.) fashion month days.