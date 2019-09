Do you know what it takes to become a beloved, buzzed-about influencer, buyer, or fashion editor with thousands of followers and scores of fawning comments on your every post? POWER! And no, we’re not referring to an ability to approve laws or attend global summits — we’re simply talking about a fully-charged phone battery . A career tied to social media requires that your mobile device be on and ready to capture a fleeting moment of video for a Story, hold hundreds of outtakes from your mirror-selfie sessions , notes for market appointments, and speedily load new Instagram posts as you scroll your feed — all while summoning an average of nine Ubers per day. While the success of an influencer hinges on a multitude of factors (not to mention a mysterious and ever-changing algorithm ), a fully-powered cell phone is one of the most crucial ones — and that’s why many a digital maven swears by a mundane but much-needed secret weapon: the portable phone charger