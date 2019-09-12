Do you know what it takes to become a beloved, buzzed-about influencer, buyer, or fashion editor with thousands of followers and scores of fawning comments on your every post? POWER! And no, we’re not referring to an ability to approve laws or attend global summits — we’re simply talking about a fully-charged phone battery. A career tied to social media requires that your mobile device be on and ready to capture a fleeting moment of video for a Story, hold hundreds of outtakes from your mirror-selfie sessions, notes for market appointments, and speedily load new Instagram posts as you scroll your feed — all while summoning an average of nine Ubers per day. While the success of an influencer hinges on a multitude of factors (not to mention a mysterious and ever-changing algorithm), a fully-powered cell phone is one of the most crucial ones — and that’s why many a digital maven swears by a mundane but much-needed secret weapon: the portable phone charger.
With New York Fashion Week wrapped up as of yesterday — and the remainder of fashion month just kicking off — the influencers and editors who have dutifully attended and documented every press preview, presentation, and show here in the Big Apple are coming off a week of heavy phone usage and serious reliance on the chargeable electric device that have bailed them out of many a low power mode jam. We polled some of our favorite friends on the feed about the portable chargers that they swear by to keep the updates coming during those crazy long 9 - 5 (a.m.) fashion month days.
