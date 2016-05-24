Between our Spotify streaming, Snapchatting, and constant Facebooking, it's no wonder that our phones are on low power mode shortly after leaving home each day. As a result, portable chargers have become as essential to our phones as the cases that cover them. And while they used to be ugly, black necessities meant to live in the depths of your bag or backpack, now they've turned into pretty and fun accessories. Why have an unidentifiable block of battery power when you could have a gold polka-dot or unicorn charger?
From chargers that clip right onto your phone case to others that you can plug into with a second's notice, here are ten of our favorite, grown-up juice boxes.
From chargers that clip right onto your phone case to others that you can plug into with a second's notice, here are ten of our favorite, grown-up juice boxes.