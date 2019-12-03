Rev Your Engines — Mario Kart Is The Most Downloaded iPhone Game Of 2019!

This year has been anything but glorious — politics have been, well, politics, the bachelorette got royally effed over by a "singer-songwriter," and Shiv did not end up head honcho — but one thing this year has gone very, very right. Mario Kart Tour, the iOS iteration of the classic Nintendo game, is officially the most downloaded game of 2019. This win is an accomplishment in its own right and is made even sweeter by the fact that the game achieved this success in just over two months.
Mario Kart Tour is very similar to the Mario Kart you know and love from childhood (or, if you're like me, from your early twenties when you spent most evenings racing Toad around on your roommate's Wii), with a few iOS additions. The game takes you on a tour through different cities and worlds, from New York to Paris to "Winter Tour," which is mostly just a normal Mario Kart world with a flurry of snow and Christmas trees. Although you can't play the game with other people IRL, you can compete with your friends via rankings.
Mario Kart Tour's number one position was followed by other top contenders such as Color Bump 3D, Call Of Duty, Wordscapes, and Fortnite. The game's win also reflects Apple's Game Trend of the Year — Blockbusters Reborn — which saw hits from decades past reimagined for iOS in 2019. Congrats to Mario Kart, and to y'all — see you on the track!
