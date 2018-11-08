How To Take 360-Degree Selfies Using The iPhone Clips App

Apple just did a major update to the iPhone Clips app that will completely change your selfie game.
We were first introduced to Clips last spring and got hooked on the app's ability to stylize short videos to send to our friends, family, and social media followers. Now, Apple has come back with a myriad of new features. Perhaps the best feature, 360 selfies, is reserved for newer iPhones with the TrueDepth camera that possess the A12 Bionic chip (that is also available on the new iPad Pro). Walking to work? Well, now you're in a rainforest. Turn the line at Trader Joe's into a mad scientist's lab (it's much more interesting that way anyway).
In addition to 360 selfies, Apple added 17 royalty-free soundtracks and new filters so you can unleash your inner cinematic queen and create Oscar-worthy clips to fill your feed. Click through to learn how you can up your selfie game.