How To Use Apple's New Video Tool To Up Your Instagram Game

At the end of last month, Apple surprised us with two big announcements — new product launches and Clips, an app for creating instantly shareable videos.
Compared to Apple’s other photo and video apps, the more complicated iMovie and the simplistic, no-effort-needed Memories, Clips occupies a nice middle ground. It isn’t overly difficult, but it gives you just enough choice and creative freedom in the process. Your short videos might not be fit for an Oscar nod, but they can, very easily, be Instagram-worthy.
Clips will be released in the App Store later today, but before you download it and start filming your coffee break exploits and beach trips, click through to see how to use all the app’s features. From live titles to full-screen animations, here’s where Clips wins and where it falls slightly short.