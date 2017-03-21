Apple Just Announced A New Release That Will Transform Your Instagram Game

Apple just announced a brand new tool that is going to take your Instagram game to the next level. Clips, which will be available to download on iPhones and iPads next month, is a free Apple app that lets you create insanely cool-looking videos in seconds — no film experience needed.
Clips fills the gap between iMovie, a more complex tool for film sequencing, and Memories, a simple, auto-generated collection of your photos. The beauty of it is that you can record new videos or photos in the app or upload ones from your library. Once you have the images or video clips you want, you can put them in the order you like, add special effects, and pick one of the specially curated playlists as your soundtrack. Once you’re happy with the video, you can instantly share it to Facebook and Instagram, and send it via text.
Apple hasn't given an exact release date yet, but the app will launch in the App Store. Sadly, Android users will have to sit this one out. Clips only works on iOS devices and Apple has not yet announced plans to bring it to Android.
Click ahead for a first peek at how Clips will look and know this — come April, your Instagram feed will be packed with these videos.