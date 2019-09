How To End Passive-Aggressive Laundry Fights — According To An Expert

To put an end to this madness, we decided to consult an expert to help us unlock the unofficial code of communal laundry. Yes, we're ready to air our dirty laundry in the most literal sense. Ahead, Lizzie Post , co-host of the Awesome Etiquette podcast , answers our most pressing questions about how to handle dirty clothes in a public space. So the next time you feel like throwing your neighbor's wet towels out the window, check yourself with the following guide.