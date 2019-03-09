Practicing self-care is the millennial version of the old adage, "treat your body as a temple." But what about our literal temples? If you're someone who already strives to live an all-natural life when it comes to pesticide-free food and non-synthetic skincare, then making an effort to use greener home cleaning products seems like the sensible next step.
With winter finally coming to an end, it's time to stock up on a supply of eco-friendly spring cleaning formulas that will benefit your living space while having a wider environmental impact. According to the EPA, "Buying cleaners in concentrates with appropriate handling safeguards, and reusable, reduced, or recyclable packaging, reduces packaging waste and transportation energy." Ahead we've lined up a selection of green goods to use at home that are made with renewable resources or contain lower volumes of hazardous ingredients. Click through for new ways to go green with everything from tile cleaner to dishwashing detergent.
