Not Sure How To Go About Adulting? UC Berkeley’s New Class Has You Covered

Adulting isn’t easy. There’s budgeting, job applications, finding a place to live, cooking, and don’t even get us started on filing taxes. It’s almost like there should be a class for that.
Well, if you’re a student at the University of California, Berkeley, now there is.
“Adulting,” a course for about 30 students, is now being led at the university by two undergrads who plan discussion topics and schedule guest speakers for 90 minutes each week, The Los Angeles Times reports. The class focuses on all the “soft skills” that may have fallen to the wayside in the now intensely grueling process of getting into prestigious colleges, and the absence of home economics from many high school curriculums.
The trend of adulting classes is not just limited to the course at UC Berkeley. It has popped up in libraries, universities, workshops, and even seminars offered to students after they graduate high school. Moreover, the trend is also online, with many “adulting” blogs and private group chats now available for help.
In Portland, ME, the Adulting School offers in-person classes on interviewing, conflict resolution and making friends, along with topics such as personal finance and basic home maintenance. Rachel Flehinger, principal of the school, told The L.A. Times that many of the students who are in their 20s and 30s experience a lot of anguish over not having the skills.
“We’ve had clients who are millennials having major anxiety that they didn’t have these skills and didn’t feel successful as an adult,” she said. “There’s a lot of self-loathing that happens.”
Thankfully with the new proliferation of adulting classes though, you too can feel like a real adult soon. Or, as UC Berkeley student Kate Curtis explained to The L.A. Times, at least you can feel more dependable.
“I want to learn to be dependable. I want other people to be able to count on me,” Curtis said.
