6 Free (Or Cheap) Ways To Do Your Taxes Online

Tax season is upon us.
And while you are likely not too excited about this impending date, you hopefully have already gathered your documents, and taken note of upcoming deadlines (remember: Tax Day is on Monday April 15). You also might want to start figuring out where you're going to file this year.
How you choose to file will depend on your particular tax situation. For instance, if you are a full-time employee and only have one W-2 to deal with, the process will likely be more straightforward and you can probably save a lot of money by filing yourself online.
If you are a freelancer, juggle a full-time job and a freelance hustle, or own your own business, filing online could also be a good option, though again, it will depend on your specific circumstances.
This said, many online tax sites offer tiered services with low-cost options for any situation. Which is great news. After all, the more money you save on your taxes, the more you'll be able to put toward your other financial goals for the year.
Thankfully, given it's the 21st century, there are plenty of different online services to choose from. From TurboTax to Credit Karma Tax, ahead are six great, free, or cheap options. And it's easy to get started, so why wait? Get the ball rolling so you can secure your refund and, you know, get on with your life.