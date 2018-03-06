8 Must-Know Tips For Freelancers Filing Their Taxes

Roughly six weeks remain until April 17, the deadline for individuals to file their 2017 taxes. For freelancers, though, April 17th is the date to file the first of their quarterly estimated 2018 taxes. (The other three quarterly payments are due on June 15, September 17, and October 15.)
If you're a self-employed worker who has yet to file taxes, there's still time to get everything in order! Ahead are tips for freelancing newbies to well-seasoned self-employed workers on how to get the most bang for their bucks — or at least get by without raising any red flags.