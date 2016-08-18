The Secret Spending Habits We'll Only Share Anonymously

The credit card is a pretty handy invention. It speeds up transactions, reduces your need to constantly be on the hunt for an ATM, and is a hell of a lot easier to manage than a checkbook. Plus, if you follow our handy guide, using a credit card can actually make you money.
One unintended side effect, though? It can also act as a record of some of your more regrettable purchases. We polled the Refinery29 offices to see what bank charges our coworkers would rather forget. From pricey dimmer switches to a $1 "Woman Card," click through to see the charges we'd only admit anonymously.
