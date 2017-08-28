A Week In Calgary, Alberta, On A $48,222 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Line of Credit Interest: $130. We are paying off our LOC as fast as possible as the bank of Canada is likely raising interest rates again this fall.

Life Insurance: $58

Bank Fee: $4 for overdraft protection

Utilities: Typically, between $280 and $330 for electricity, water, gas, and city services. We have rain barrels and high efficiency bulbs to keep it as low as we can.

Phone Bills: $250/month for two cellphones

RESP Contribution: We put away $300/month for our children's education. They are currently 10 weeks old, 2.5 years old, and 5.5 years old. Right now, we have $11,000 saved.

Netflix: $10/month

Home & Auto Insurance: $255/month for our house and one car. My husband has a work vehicle that is paid for through his full-time job. He uses our personal vehicle for our small electrical/HVAC company.

Internet: $90/month

Gym Membership: Free for me and the kids through my work.