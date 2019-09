I'll go ahead and air out my shame. I live in the gross camp of throwing all of my makeup into a large zip-up bag. By the time I reach my destination, there’s often a layer of loose powder and leaking foundation covering everything I own. Yet for some reason, it’s never even crossed my mind to search for a better organizational system. Kusshi caught my attention while doing my weekly rounds through recently-funded indieGogo products (an obsessive thing I like to do to stay up-to-date on the latest product inventions). Not only did it claim to be a revolutionary way of properly organizing all of our crap, but the product was actually cute. The company even makes a mini clutch you can button snap your brush roll into.