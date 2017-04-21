If there was a contest for the world's worst packer, I'm confident I'd rank pretty high near the top. At some point, I gave up even trying to get my suitcase to close and started packing the same three outfits anytime I had to go anywhere. For minimalists, that might be great. But for a fashion editor? Not so much. Because if I’m not under-packing, I’m overpacking. I get caught up in the idea of needing options — "What if we go to a nice dinner?" — and the possibility of being stuck without something that matches each and every scenario can feel paralyzing.