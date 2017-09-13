How To Set An Instagram-Worthy Dinner Table

So you've decided to throw a dinner party. Congrats! Treating your friends to a homemade meal is a pretty major adulting milestone. Besides good food and interesting company, the one magical touch that transforms the occasion from a casual get-together to a classy AF soirée is the table decor. Needless to say, your college coffee mugs and disposable forks are not gonna cut it.
Setting a table may seem like a stuffy ritual reserved for weddings or formal banquets, but knowing how to present your feast can win you serious points as a host — and you don't exactly need elaborate bone china or crystal glasses to pull that off, all you need to do is follow a few basic rules on placements.
We've enlisted Rachel Parcell — founder of lifestyle blog Pink Peonies and one of the most enviable Instagrammers we follow — to show us how she puts together the perfect spread for her guests. Now it's up to you to whip up a good meal and show off your entertaining chops.