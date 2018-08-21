Sure, five figures can give anyone sticker shock (especially after a down payment and closing costs), but in Lehmann’s experience, budgeting for renovation costs up front — even before you put in an offer — can give you a realistic sense of what budget you’re working with, what may be doable, and how you can create a home you love from one you just like on first viewing. “When we saw the house we ended up buying, we knew the kitchen was small and dated. We got estimates and knew it would be pricy to complete a kitchen renovation, but we also knew, since we were looking under budget for homes, that it would be something we could swing.”