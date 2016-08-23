8 Things Everyone Experiences When Moving In

If you live in a big city, you've probably got several moves under your belt. Whether you're changing neighborhoods or living with different roommates, moving is equal parts stressful, frustrating, and exciting. Added to that is the fundamental rule of moving math: Any emotions you experience will increase in direct proportion to the number of additional people involved.



Ahead, we've put together a list of emotional stages you'll go through while moving to a new place. These messages are taken from group texts and conversations between my husband Steve, myself, and our friend and current roommate, Isaac. From the day in April when we decided to move in together to our mid-August move date, we've shared hundreds of texts and images, looked at dozens of online listings, and fought about everything from our lease-signing to pest control. If you’re moving this year, you'll recognize some of these struggles. And if you're lucky enough to be staying put, you can still feel like our fourth roommate — minus the U-Haul struggles.



1. The Excitement Before You Actually Start Touring Apartments

We decided to live together on April 20. Until our wedding, I lived in New York, and Steve lived in Boston. Isaac was in North Carolina but was moving to New York. The decision was simple: We'd be able to afford a much nicer apartment if we split the rent of a two-bedroom three ways.



Of course, we weren't going to move until August, so looking at listings months in advance wouldn’t do much good. But with the thought of a shiny new apartment ahead, you don't always listen to reason. During this time, we started sharing photos of too-good-to-be-true listings, "just for fun."



This was also the time when we looked up more about our new neighborhood, Morningside Heights, and its restaurant scene and transit options.



