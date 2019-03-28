Welcome to Open for Business, where we’re exploring what really goes into running a successful business. It’s a deep dive into how women are turning their ideas into thriving ventures and will inspire (rather than terrify!) you to figure out the best way to get started. From staff costs to overheads, where does all that money go? In partnership with payment solution provider, Square, we’re asking brilliant businesswomen what inspires them, how they keep afloat and what they think are the biggest challenges of being an entrepreneur right now.
Meet Sasha Sabapathy, who founded Glow Bar in central London, a wellness company that uses adaptogen herbs and infrared saunas to help women find balance and manage stress.
Business name: Glow Bar
Location: 70 Mortimer Street, London, W1
Staff employed: Eight
Most popular product/service? Infrared saunas, Moon Milks and Ashwagandha (purported memory-boosting herbs).
How long has your business been up and running? Our 360 degree wellness concept store opened in August 2018.
What did you do before starting your company? I worked as a digital strategist for an agency in New York.
Location: 70 Mortimer Street, London, W1
Staff employed: Eight
Most popular product/service? Infrared saunas, Moon Milks and Ashwagandha (purported memory-boosting herbs).
How long has your business been up and running? Our 360 degree wellness concept store opened in August 2018.
What did you do before starting your company? I worked as a digital strategist for an agency in New York.
When Sasha started her business, she knew she wanted to work with inspiring, hardworking, wellness-oriented women who thrive in female-focused environments. "Everyone who works [at Glow] loves being around other women, and as a team we are like sisters."