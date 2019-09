Don't Make This Mistake When You Rent An Apartment

You may own a bar cart or know how to set up a dinner table , but you can't fully qualify an adult until your apartment is covered by renters insurance. Having a protection plan for the contents of your home is one of those small things that many neglect — until it's too little, too late. According to an Insurancequotes.com survey, 52% of millennial renters in America do not have renter’s insurance, mostly due to lack of consideration and the perception that it is too expensive. Many people also mistakenly assume that this is something provided by the landlord, when in fact, only the building's structure is covered in most building's insurance plans.