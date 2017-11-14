Don't Make This Mistake When You Rent An Apartment

Your jewelry is typically included in the personal item category of a blanket coverage plan, but the protection value won't be that significant. If you keep something of value at home, it's wise to buy an additional protection for jewelry, where you'll be given a limit that's specific to jewelry claims. This also applies to other high-price items such as antiques, collectibles, rugs and jewelry: If these items mean a lot to you, it’s worth checking in with your insurance provider to make sure you’re covered.