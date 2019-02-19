20 Essential Runway Looks From Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel

Be it taking over the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Temple of Dendur or building a waterfall, a rocket ship, an iceberg, or a supermarket within the Grand Palais, Lagerfeld didn't just have a vision for his designs and his shows — he saw beyond them, editing every look down to the last thread to ensure Chanel held court in fashion's ever-changing landscape. Attendees (and those who watched via social media) were constantly surprised and delighted to bear witness to his genius, which is why so many are mourning the loss of the designer today.