These lazy summer mornings and long evenings are diminishing towards the upcoming fall grind. But, there’s one silver lining we can all savor: back-to-school shopping. The back-to-school supply buzz of color-coordinated pens to organizational planners has grown with us — and with bedding, bath, and decor items joining the mix for college, finding stores to cover it all is key.
Ahead, we rounded up the back-to-college shopping destinations that encompass multiple categories, styles, and price points. Scroll on to discover out the sites that can do everything from helping redecorate dorm rooms to adding new looks to wardrobe rotations, stocking up on stationary essentials, and more.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 9
Target
The quintessential one-stop-shop for all of your back to school needs, Target will never not be the right choice. Shop everything from furniture and bedding to a new-school-year-wardrobe, all in one place.
Target is basically the pro when it comes to back to school — it knows what you need to buy even before you do. Its website features a curated college shop distilled down to five essential steps: bedding, storage, furniture, decor and must-have accessories. Simply pick a color scheme and Target has you covered.
2 of 9
Bed Bath & Beyond
If you’re looking for a killer dorm set-up and not as much concerned about your back to school style looks, Bed Bath and Beyond is the store for you. The expert when it comes to all things home, Bed Bath and Beyond has what you need to give your living situation an A-plus.
You can find bedding, bath and furniture items from brands like UGG, Calvin Klein, Serta, and Lacoste, all in one store. Plus, Bed Bath & Beyond has all of the organizational solutions you can think of to maximize the space in your dorm or college apartment. Not to mention the selection of NCAA or sorority-branded gear so you can actually be amped up with school spirit before classes begin.
Advertisement
3 of 9
Amazon
Of course, Amazon is always the right choice when it comes to finding everything you need in one place. While you won’t necessarily find every single brand you’re looking for from Amazon, you can get pretty close.
After you’ve found everything on your wishlist from Brooklinen sheets to an adorable Kate Spade lunch tote, check out the Amazon Basics collections for amazing pricing and quality for bath towels, loungewear and clothing staples. You can also find all of your school supplies for classes so your back to school shopping will be one and done.
4 of 9
Dormify
Dorm shopping, made simple. If you haven’t discovered Dormify yet, we suggest you get shopping. The dorm room focused shop not only offers unique, stylish college products and room decor, but it gives you countless ideas and inspiration to design and personalize your space.
If you don’t know where to get started, we suggest Dormify’s room visualizer that lets you put together different bedspreads, throw pillows and blankets to build the look you want, before you buy. If you prefer a more hands-off approach, you can shop by curated themes.
5 of 9
H&M
Between its home line and its inclusive apparel collection, H&M has you set for planning your back to school plan of action. H&M Home has decor items that are trendy and affordable so you can get all the throw pillows your heart desires, plus build the gallery wall of your dreams. Fill your room with unique plant pots that look like succulents or feature distinctive printed motifs.
Students can also get 15% off of everything from H&M, both home and clothing, through the brand’s partnership with UniDAYS. Need help deciding everything to shop with that sweet discount? We’ve got you covered.
6 of 9
Urban Outfitters
For a trend-forward back to school approach, look no further than Urban Outfitters. Along with the traditional needs like bedding, bath items and decor, you can find things like a Convertible Triangle Floor Cushion, Vinyl Record Storage Shelf or a Tarot Tapestry that will truly make your dorm cozy, stylish and one-of-a-kind.
Like Amazon, Urban Outfitters covers categories you need to complete your school shopping checklist: stationary, clothing, loungewear and beauty.
7 of 9
Anthropologie
Anthropologie is where you shop for back to school when you’re looking to streamline a contemporary, ethereal vibe across your home decor and personal style. Some of our faves in the decor department include the Kantha-Stitched Velvet Quilt that comes in four color options, the Moroccan Tile Rug and the Idris Jewelry Organizer.
While you’re at it, we suggest you shop school supplies and stationary like the Riley 17-Month Planner and the Rosie Harbottle Quincy Pencil Pouch. Then snag some beauty goodies and you’re all set.
8 of 9
Nordstrom
In store for back to school home goods and clothing from high-end brands? Look no further than Nordstrom. You can find bedding and home decor from brands like Calvin Klein, Donna Karan Kate Spade or Ted Baker, then shop their clothing and accessory lines to match.
We suggest the Kate Spade New York Carnation Comforter & Sham Set with brand’s Large Margaux Leather Tote in Pale Vellum so you can sleep and schlep in style. Complete your purchase with some scented candles from Byredo or Diptyque to make your room smell as nice as it looks.
9 of 9
Primark
When it comes to affordable trends, Primark is the way to go. Since the Irish brand hit American shores four years ago, we’ve quickly caught onto the fact that Primark is the go-to store for on-trend clothing and shoes at unbeatable low prices. And just like its clothing, the Primark Homeware Collection offers a match to suit every style: minimalist and maximalist.
You can shop everything from throw blankets to cute storage solutions and more. Primark knows that, for most of us, how we decorate is just as important as how we dress each day — so stock up on everything from stationary to outfits and you’re good to go back to school.
Shop This
Advertisement