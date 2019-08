If you’re looking for a killer dorm set-up and not as much concerned about your back to school style looks, Bed Bath and Beyond is the store for you. The expert when it comes to all things home, Bed Bath and Beyond has what you need to give your living situation an A-plus.You can find bedding, bath and furniture items from brands like UGG Serta , and Lacoste , all in one store. Plus, Bed Bath & Beyond has all of the organizational solutions you can think of to maximize the space in your dorm or college apartment. Not to mention the selection of NCAA or sorority-branded gear so you can actually be amped up with school spirit before classes begin.