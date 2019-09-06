College Planners To Help You Live Your Best Life

Every year when fall comes around, I am awash with a post-summer longing for school. But alas, my days of schlepping a duffel bag up a hill into a musty dorm room on move-in day are over. The part that I miss most: the first day of class, where I would crack open a fresh academic planner that I'd treat as my bible for the first few weeks of the semester and then inevitably get too lazy to keep up with.
I love planners: the month-at-a-glance grid, the daily breakdown, the blank lines for one-off reminders, the inspirational quotes at the start of each month. I mean, what's a new school year without bullet pointed lists jotted down in your planner's margins during drop/add period?
Whether you're into planners of the uber-structured variety where everything has its designated space, or fancy yourself a minimalist and prefer more doodle room, check out this roundup of 2019's cute and useful college planners at a variety of price points.
1 of 19
ban.do Large 17-Month Academic Planner
If you need motivation to get organized, how about a planner that features cool artwork, stickers, and a 3D page complete with glasses? Of course, this is all in addition to year, month, and week views so you stay on top of all upcoming appointments and plans no matter how packed your schedule gets.
2 of 19
Blue Sky Nicole Miller 2020 Monthly Planner
This patterned planner features a monthly calendar across a two-page spread so you can get a clear look at how your assignments, deadlines, and activities all fit together. There is also a full yearly reference calendar, a handy contacts page, and reminders for major holidays so you don't forget to take a little time off, too!
3 of 19
2019-2020 Cambridge Feminist Agenda
If your plans include taking down the patriarchy, this is the agenda for you. Keep track of important deadlines and special events contained within a bright book with a bold message.
4 of 19
Day Designer Shangri La 2019-2020 Daily Planner
A planner for the do-er: This one is all about pushing you to achieve your goals, both short-term and long-term. For each day, there's a section for your top three to-do prompts, plus there are built-in reminders to keep you in check.
5 of 19
Anthropologie Seedlings Calla 2019-2020 Planner
Stay on top of your schedule for the next 17-months with a planner that is as eco-friendly as it is stylish — this chic book is crafted out of biodegradable paper embedded with wildflower seeds that you can plant post planning.
6 of 19
Gallery Leather 2020 Large Monthly Planner
This soft leather planner is perfect for long-term brainstorming.
7 of 19
Printfresh Hardcover Velvet Agenda
Plan out your year in style with an agenda that's covered in printed crushed velvet and metallic gold foil details. It offers week-view spreads with lined space for all your scheduling and notes.
8 of 19
Smythson Panama Textured-Leather Diary
Getting organized never looked so fancy. If you love order and style, look no further than this handmade red-leather planner with gilt-edged pages made to match an accompanying pencil.
9 of 19
ban.do Big Plans 12-Month Annual Planner
If vibrant colors, cheeky stickers, coloring prompts, and 3D pages with matching glasses included don't make staying on top of your schedule more fun, we don't know what will.
10 of 19
Moleskine 18-Month Weekly Notebook Planner
A tried and true classic. If you're looking for a straightforward planner without all the frills, look no further. There's ample note and list room — the weekly view on the left is paired with a ruled page on the right. Also, the binding lets you lay the planner flat on your desk, which is great if you're looking for something less bulky.
11 of 19
Rifle Paper Co. 2019-2020 Garden Party Large Planner
This floral planner is adorned with gold foil accents and has weekly and monthly page layouts, plus month tabs and plenty of stickers.
12 of 19
Shinola 18-Month Runwell Planner
This Shinola planner is perhaps the fanciest-looking of the bunch. It's sleek, smooth, and can be personalized with your monogram. And it includes moon phases! It's also inconspicuous enough for class or a meeting.
13 of 19
Paper Source 2019-2020 Emerald Glaze Medium Planner
This planner has a vertical page layout that's perfect for organizing daily appointments and keeping lists. Plus it has tabs, a cute little pocket folder in front and back, and an emerald watercolor cover!
14 of 19
Poketo Abstract Daily Weekly Monthly Planner
Yearly, monthly, weekly, daily — this planner has it all. Still, its interior is on the sparse side (with plenty of blank pages), which means you'll never run out of the room. Also, the cover is v chic.
15 of 19
Blue Sky Good Vibes 2019-2020 Planner
This hardcover planner is compact and yet durable, with weekly and monthly views as well as section to fill in what you're "currently loving" each week.
16 of 19
ban.do Block Party 17-Month Academic Planner
This planner wins as cutest of the bunch. It's full of artwork, many, many stickers, and would make for a great gift. And it comes in a variety of pretty colors/designs, too. But perhaps the best perk of all is ban.do's matching planner accessories.
17 of 19
Erin Condren Fruity Beauty Academic Planner
I have been an ardent Erin Condren fan since middle school and remain one to this day. There's something about that spiral binding. This planner comes in a variety of designs, includes detailed pages meant for projects and exams, and has assignment-specific stickers to help you stay organized.
18 of 19
Urban Outfitters Daily Planner Journal
If you're looking for a planner with less structure, this one's for you. Fill in the date, your to-do list, notes, and whatever else you need it for. And it comes with a sweet ribbon for a page holder.
19 of 19
Papier Earth Mother Weekly Planner
It's one of the simpler options, but with nice paper and a gorgeous cover — it wins for the best visuals of the bunch. Plus, it comes with a variety of different covers to choose from.
