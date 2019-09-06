Story from Work & Money

College Planners To Help You Live Your Best Life

Anabel Pasarow
Every year when fall comes around, I am awash with a post-summer longing for school. But alas, my days of schlepping a duffel bag up a hill into a musty dorm room on move-in day are over. The part that I miss most: the first day of class, where I would crack open a fresh academic planner that I'd treat as my bible for the first few weeks of the semester and then inevitably get too lazy to keep up with.
I love planners: the month-at-a-glance grid, the daily breakdown, the blank lines for one-off reminders, the inspirational quotes at the start of each month. I mean, what's a new school year without bullet pointed lists jotted down in your planner's margins during drop/add period?
Whether you're into planners of the uber-structured variety where everything has its designated space, or fancy yourself a minimalist and prefer more doodle room, check out this roundup of 2019's cute and useful college planners at a variety of price points.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
ban.do Large 17-Month Academic Planner



If you need motivation to get organized, how about a planner that features cool artwork, stickers, and a 3D page complete with glasses? Of course, this is all in addition to year, month, and week views so you stay on top of all upcoming appointments and plans no matter how packed your schedule gets.
ban.do
Large 17-month Academic Planner
$32.00
Blue Sky Nicole Miller 2020 Monthly Planner

This patterned planner features a monthly calendar across a two-page spread so you can get a clear look at how your assignments, deadlines, and activities all fit together. There is also a full yearly reference calendar, a handy contacts page, and reminders for major holidays so you don't forget to take a little time off, too!
Nicole Miller
Nicole Miller For Blue Sky 2020 Monthly Pl...
$12.99
2019-2020 Cambridge Feminist Agenda



If your plans include taking down the patriarchy, this is the agenda for you. Keep track of important deadlines and special events contained within a bright book with a bold message.
Cambridge
2019-2020 Academic Planner
$9.39
Day Designer Shangri La 2019-2020 Daily Planner



A planner for the do-er: This one is all about pushing you to achieve your goals, both short-term and long-term. For each day, there's a section for your top three to-do prompts, plus there are built-in reminders to keep you in check.
Day Designer
Academic Year 2019-2020 Daily Planner
$59.00$41.30
Anthropologie Seedlings Calla 2019-2020 Planner



Stay on top of your schedule for the next 17-months with a planner that is as eco-friendly as it is stylish — this chic book is crafted out of biodegradable paper embedded with wildflower seeds that you can plant post planning.
Anthropologie
Seedlings Calla 2019-2020 Planner
$32.00
Gallery Leather 2020 Large Monthly Planner



This soft leather planner is perfect for long-term brainstorming.
Gallery Leather
Large Monthly Planner
$26.00
Printfresh Hardcover Velvet Agenda


Plan out your year in style with an agenda that's covered in printed crushed velvet and metallic gold foil details. It offers week-view spreads with lined space for all your scheduling and notes.
Printfresh
Hardcover Velvet Weekly Agenda
$34.00
Smythson Panama Textured-Leather Diary



Getting organized never looked so fancy. If you love order and style, look no further than this handmade red-leather planner with gilt-edged pages made to match an accompanying pencil.
Smythson
Textured Leather Diary
$125.00
ban.do Big Plans 12-Month Annual Planner



If vibrant colors, cheeky stickers, coloring prompts, and 3D pages with matching glasses included don't make staying on top of your schedule more fun, we don't know what will.
ban.do
Medium 12-month Annual Planner
$28.00
Moleskine 18-Month Weekly Notebook Planner



A tried and true classic. If you're looking for a straightforward planner without all the frills, look no further. There's ample note and list room — the weekly view on the left is paired with a ruled page on the right. Also, the binding lets you lay the planner flat on your desk, which is great if you're looking for something less bulky.
Moleskine
18-month Weekly Notebook Planner
$17.95
Rifle Paper Co. 2019-2020 Garden Party Large Planner



This floral planner is adorned with gold foil accents and has weekly and monthly page layouts, plus month tabs and plenty of stickers.
Rifle Paper Co
2019-2020 Garden Party Large Planner
$38.95$33.11
Shinola 18-Month Runwell Planner



This Shinola planner is perhaps the fanciest-looking of the bunch. It's sleek, smooth, and can be personalized with your monogram. And it includes moon phases! It's also inconspicuous enough for class or a meeting.
Shinola
18 Month Runwell Planner
$26.00
Paper Source 2019-2020 Emerald Glaze Medium Planner



This planner has a vertical page layout that's perfect for organizing daily appointments and keeping lists. Plus it has tabs, a cute little pocket folder in front and back, and an emerald watercolor cover!
Paper Source
2019-2020 Emerald Glaze Planner
$29.95$25.46
Poketo Abstract Daily Weekly Monthly Planner



Yearly, monthly, weekly, daily — this planner has it all. Still, its interior is on the sparse side (with plenty of blank pages), which means you'll never run out of the room. Also, the cover is v chic.
Poketo
Daily Weekly Monthly Planner In Abstract
$34.00
Blue Sky Good Vibes 2019-2020 Planner



This hardcover planner is compact and yet durable, with weekly and monthly views as well as section to fill in what you're "currently loving" each week.
Blue Sky
2019-2020 Good Vibes 7 X 9 Weekly Hardcove...
ban.do Block Party 17-Month Academic Planner



This planner wins as cutest of the bunch. It's full of artwork, many, many stickers, and would make for a great gift. And it comes in a variety of pretty colors/designs, too. But perhaps the best perk of all is ban.do's matching planner accessories.
Bando
Medium 17-month Academic Planner - Block P...
$28.00
Erin Condren Fruity Beauty Academic Planner



I have been an ardent Erin Condren fan since middle school and remain one to this day. There's something about that spiral binding. This planner comes in a variety of designs, includes detailed pages meant for projects and exams, and has assignment-specific stickers to help you stay organized.
Erin Condren
Fruity Beauty Academic Planner
$37.00
Urban Outfitters Daily Planner Journal



If you're looking for a planner with less structure, this one's for you. Fill in the date, your to-do list, notes, and whatever else you need it for. And it comes with a sweet ribbon for a page holder.
Urban Outfitters
Daily Planner Journal
$24.00
Papier Earth Mother Weekly Planner



It's one of the simpler options, but with nice paper and a gorgeous cover — it wins for the best visuals of the bunch. Plus, it comes with a variety of different covers to choose from.
Papier
Earth Mother Weekly Planner
$28.99
