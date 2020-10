The Predictability Of Leaf Peeping Makes It The Ultimate Fall 2020 Activity

As we move into mid-October, people across the country are already turning to fall foliage for a much-needed escape into relative normalcy. According to data from private tour platform ToursByLocals , in the past four weeks, tour bookings for fall foliage season in east coast cities like Boston, Pittsburgh, D.C., and Philadelphia have increased, making up around 15% of total 2020 sales in the U.S. and Canada. During the same period last year, it was sitting around 8%, which means interest has almost doubled. Top fall foliage destinations outside of New England and the Northeast are also seeing spikes. Data from the vacation rental platform VacationRenter shows that many spots are rising in popularity compared to September through November of 2019. Interest in Gatlinburg, TN is up 219.12%; Pigeon Forge, TN is up 93.1%; Asheville, NC is up 43.24%; Lake Tahoe is up 248.16%; Blue Ridge, GA is up 232.66%; Breckenridge, CO is up 143.79%; Rudioso, NM is up 110.69%; Big Bear Lake, CA is up 239.42%; Deep Creek Lake, MD is up 231.76%; and Boone, NC is up 264.89%.