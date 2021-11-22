If you're looking to upgrade your luggage, now is the time to act. R29 reader and editor fave luggage and travel accessories brand Away just launched its Black Friday sale early and it's already selling out. Get up to 40% off select items, including some of Away's absolute bestsellers like The Latitude and Longitude Totes, Packing Cubes, and The Expandable Carry-On. Whether you have a holiday trip coming up or a travel-obsessed bestie on your shopping list, this super sale is one you don't want to miss. And since this is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it kind event, we recommend acting fast. Not sure where to start? Here are our favourite top-rated options.
Advertisement
This is the pack-more-than-expected essential you'll need for your next trip. Featuring a water-resistant nylon exterior, this carry-on expands up to 1.75 inches and will still fit most overhead airplane compartments.
If you need an even roomier carry-on experience, the Bigger Carry-On is the hard shell bag for you. The extra inch in every direction compared to the smaller original will come in real handy when you're packing all your new stuff on your trip back, trust us.
Everything you love about The Bigger Carry-On polycarbonate hard shell but with a bonus exterior pocket. Say goodbye to digging around for your personal items, the front pocket is perfect for your 15" laptop or any important documents you want to keep handy.
What's more satisfying than all of your essentials neatly packed into a set of cubes that fit perfectly into your Away Carry-On? Nothing really. Made from water-resistant nylon with a mesh top and double zippered closure, this set of four packing cubes will quickly become a favourite travel companion.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.