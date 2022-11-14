If you're looking to upgrade your luggage, the time to act is now. Away, R29 readers' and editors' favourite luggage and travel accessories brand, has just announced its Black Friday luggage sale. It's the kind of deal that will make you a very happy shopper if you happen to be looking for brand-new luggage for yourself and your loved ones.
Between 17th and 28th November you can get £50 off on purchases of any two Away suitcases, and a £120 discount will be applied to the final price if you buy three suitcases. This sale applies to all of Away's suitcases and includes absolute bestsellers such as the Bigger Carry-On, the Carry-On Flex and the Aluminum Edition. The brand's limited edition designs, such as the current Y2K-inspired collection, will also be included. This marks the biggest selection of products the brand has ever made available for a Black Friday deal.
Whether you have a trip coming up or you have a travel-obsessed bestie on your list, this Away Black Friday luggage sale is one you don't want to miss. And since this is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it kind of event, we recommend acting fast. Not sure where to start? Here are our favourite top-rated options.
A good carry-on is protective, lightweight and as big as can be without contravening major airline restrictions. Away's Bigger Carry-On is all that and more. You will revel in its durable hard shell, smooth 360-degree spinner wheels, handy locks and more luxe features.
This is the packed-more-than-expected essential you need for your next trip. Made with a water-resistant nylon exterior, this carry-on can add an additional 2.25 inches of space and will still fit most overhead aeroplane compartments.
The Packable Carryall is perfect for commuters, quick business trips and any kind of casual travel. It is roomy enough to hold all your essentials and can be easily folded and stashed away when you don't need it.
Speaking of your travel essentials, this durable leather bag is the dream come true of all organising fans out there. From a trolley sleeve that slides perfectly onto your suitcase handle to a special laptop compartment, this bag keeps anything you may need for your flight or road trip right at hand.
Suitcase? Check. Weekender bag? Check. Now, it's time to grab a backpack that will hold all your important travel essentials. The design is super functional, with a padded laptop pocket, front zip pockets and a detachable key clip.
What's more satisfying than all of your essentials neatly packed in Away Carry-On-fitting cubes? Nothing, really. Made from water-resistant nylon with a mesh top, this set of four packing cubes will be your most unexpected favourite travel find.
