5 Things You Need To Know Before Travelling The World As A Black Woman

Being Black and owning a passport from the ‘west’ can result in better treatment abroad than it does for Black nationals from Africa and the Caribbean. Jessica Nabongo, the first Black woman to travel to every country in the world , discovered vast differences in how she was treated when travelling on her US and Ugandan passports. She says: "I’ve entered countries like Fiji and was treated better with my American passport. I make a point of travelling with my African documents so it might spark some change." Anti-Black sentiment is often more pertinent for Black travellers from Africa than it is for Black Brits or African Americans due to the perceived power of our national identities abroad - a privilege associated with our passports. But many of our own countries are so racially polarized that it takes being abroad to really feel this privilege as a Black traveller. Annette Richmond, founder of Fat Girls Traveling , explains: "In Mexico, I’m an American but in America, I’m just a Black person. If something happened to me in Mexico, there would be noise - the embassy would get involved - but at home I’m just part of a system. I only have American passport privileges when I leave America." Be aware of this as you travel and always keep your passport privilege in perspective.