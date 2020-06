What Is Dexamethasone & Will It Help Coronavirus Patients?

Dexamethasone is classified as a steroid. It can be prescribed in tablet form or as an oral solution, eye drops, or ear drops. It's sometimes prescribed to dogs with inflammation or some cancers . In humans, it’s often taken for conditions that have to do with inflammation, immune system activity, and hormone deficiencies, Healthline notes . It may be used to help with rheumatoid arthritis, severe allergies, kidney problems, colitis, and flare-ups of multiple sclerosis, according to the Mayo Clinic.