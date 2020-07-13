Before You Plan Your Summer Road Trip, Read This

Some flights are grounded, there are varying travel restrictions across the world, and after three months of mandatory staycation, cabin fever is at an all-time high. You need to get out of the house, we get it. But is it safe to travel this summer? Where can you travel to? And what do you need to know before hitting the open highway? Here's a guide to the great road trip of 2020 including what you need to pack and the best places for a pee break.