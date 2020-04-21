What A Grocery-Store Employee Wants You To Know About Shopping During A Pandemic

You see customers getting stressed and then rolling their eyes or kissing their teeth because we have to sanitize the cash belts after every transaction. Or if we don't have a certain item at the time when they want it. I want customers to understand that it's not our fault. It's not the grocery workers, delivery people, or warehouse workers’ faults that items are not being stocked when they expect. We're doing everything we can for everyone else. It would be nice to get a little more appreciation and [for them] not to stress over things that we can't control. It's not fair to us and it puts tension on us as workers.