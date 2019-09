I Hated Bathing Suit Shopping Until I Discovered This Canadian Brand

With her encouragement, I start to see my body in a new light. It’s the first time in a long time that I really look at myself, in a full-length mirror and through someone else’s eyes, rather than my own critical ones. Usually, a hovering salesperson is my worst nightmare, but here it feels like a necessary collaboration instead of a nuisance. After trying on multiple samples, I start to realize that it’s just a bathing suit, and the process almost becomes enjoyable (free tea and a comfy silk rope to wear in between suits helps). Campos’s intention is to make her clients feel comfortable, and it works. “It's rewarding when someone comes in who doesn't feel confident that they can wear [a certain style], and they end up leaving with the complete opposite of what they walked in wanting.” She says this before I’ve chosen my suit, and it becomes a prophecy fulfilled. I end up with a canary yellow two-piece halter top with a plunging neckline and high-waisted “Sasha” bottoms that make my “little FUPA” happy.