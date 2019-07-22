I Hated Bathing Suit Shopping Until I Discovered This Canadian Brand

The fun part comes after: picking from 150 fabrics in an impressive variety of patterns and colours. The suits are then handmade on site by a small, all-woman team. “I am so proud of the fact that we are female-operated and run,” Campos tells me during my fitting. “There are a million swim brands in the market and even though custom swimwear has been done, I felt like...a lot of women weren't aware that this is an option. We want someone to feel like they can come in with their mom or their best friend and all leave feeling super confident. That’s what our entire team strives for, and because we’re women, we get it.”