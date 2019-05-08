9 New Swimsuit Styles That Put The Basic Bikini On Notice

Scrolling through Instagram’s endless supply of vacay pics, it’s clear that this year’s beachwear is different. Sure, you can still find and wear a classic bikini or one-piece, but 2019’s top swimsuit trends take their cues from the runway, with styles, cuts, and add-ons that haven’t appeared in the category before.
“Consumers are looking to get more use out of their products and making swim more fashionable does that,” says @whowhatwear’s Danielle Bernstein, who just launched her third bathing suit collaboration with contemporary swimwear brand, Onia. For Bernstein, that means creating swimsuits that pass as clothing off the beach. “Our one-pieces can be worn as bodysuits and many of our tops can be worn as crop tops.” Her bandeau bikini top with puffed sleeves is based on a favourite crop top from her own closet that she wears “with high-waisted pants or skirts on summer nights.”
“Swim should be fun and interesting, not boring and basic,” says Bernstein. “My collection offers fashion-forward pieces that bring a designer feel to swim, at a contemporary price point.” Her Onia collaboration, which includes puffed sleeves, underwire, belting, and high-waisted cuts does just that. And the proof? Sales for this collection hit $1-million USD in the first two hours of its launch.
Since so much of her collaboration's success depends on mobilizing her 2.1-million followers, Bernstein takes their feedback from past collections seriously and incorporates it into new designs. This time around, Bernstein and the team added a little bit more coverage to some of the bottoms and increased production on styles that sold out the fastest. The lemon-print pieces are early fan favourites from the latest release.
Keep clicking for nine fashion-forward swimsuits you’ll want to wear all summer, and who knows? Maybe into fall, too.