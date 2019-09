9 New Swimsuit Styles That Put The Basic Bikini On Notice

“Consumers are looking to get more use out of their products and making swim more fashionable does that,” says @whowhatwear ’s Danielle Bernstein, who just launched her third bathing suit collaboration with contemporary swimwear brand, Onia . For Bernstein, that means creating swimsuits that pass as clothing off the beach. “Our one-pieces can be worn as bodysuits and many of our tops can be worn as crop tops.” Her bandeau bikini top with puffed sleeves is based on a favourite crop top from her own closet that she wears “with high-waisted pants or skirts on summer nights.”