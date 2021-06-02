Australian Fashion Week Street Style Is A Lesson In Mixing & Matching Colours

After canceling its 2020 lineup due to a pandemic that took runway shows online, Australian Fashion Week is back, with new brands, IRL events, and enough street style to make up for Sydney’s time off from fashion. The week-long spectacle — which included runway shows by Rebecca Vallance, Bassike, Maggie Marilyn, and more — saw fashion’s top editors and influencers from around the country come together in the name of style. And of course, they dressed for the occasion.
On the streets outside of shows, attendees were photographed in colours of the rainbow. Think: Butter yellow berets paired with bright blue leather jackets, mint green skirt suits, and bubblegum pink fur coats. Other standouts included an orange, cut-out maxi skirt paired with a matching cropped blazer, a pistachio-coloured suit circa 1986, and a pocketbook the colour of orange sherbert. In other words, after a year-long stint in sweatpants, fashion is back — and it’s bolder than ever.
Ahead, let Sydney’s fashion scene teach you a lesson on styling colours for the season ahead.
