Australian Fashion Week Street Style Is A Lesson In Mixing & Matching Colours

After canceling its 2020 lineup due to a pandemic that took runway shows online Australian Fashion Week is back, with new brands, IRL events, and enough street style to make up for Sydney’s time off from fashion. The week-long spectacle — which included runway shows by Rebecca Vallance , Bassike, Maggie Marilyn, and more — saw fashion’s top editors and influencers from around the country come together in the name of style. And of course, they dressed for the occasion.