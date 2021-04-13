7 Spring Fashion Trends That Are Bringing Joy Back To Dressing
With vaccine rollouts bringing about a more optimistic horizon, we’re seeing these spring collections with a newfound sense of excitement.
When we first saw the 2021 spring collections in September, we hadn’t any idea what sorts of occasions they’d be worn to once they finally arrived in stores. Now, seven months later, the vaccine is being rolled out and a newfound sense of excitement is growing around the fashion trends we can take outside.
Ahead, a refresher on all the top trends for spring, from supersized silhouettes at Sportmax and Louis Vuitton to joyful colours and patterns at Versace and Miu Miu, all of which we’re now viewing with fresh (and optimistic) eyes — and an open wallet.
When we first noticed the size of the shoulders on garments during Fashion Month last September, it made sense: heavily padded sleeves are effective in preventing people from getting too close to your face. The silhouette also exudes power. After a year spent indoors in uncertainty, we’re taking back the town — and doing so in big-shouldered jackets.
No matter how comfortable a grey sweatsuit and house slippers are, especially when paired with a cushy sofa and another viewing of Gossip Girl, they simply do not bring out the same sense of joy that a vibrant-coloured and -printed dress, set, or micro-mini will. Leisurewear was great when we were at home. Now that vaccine rollouts are on the way, it’s time to ditch that gear though, and embrace fashion that’s as jovial as our outlook.
Given that many of us haven’t actually gotten dressed in more than a year, it’s understandable if the concept of pairing colours and patterns in ways that work together feels intimidating. Ease into fashion again by sticking with just one colour — be it a pastel, neon, or neutral — for your entire look. For inspo, see: MaxMara, Fendi, Sportmax, and No.21.
If, rather than feeling intimidated, you’re eager to embrace the chaos of pairing different patterns, this season has seen prints ranging from electric seashells to more understated florals. Fashion rules don’t exist anymore — the pandemic made sure of that — so we say, clash away.
In the coming months, the hope is that we can spend as much time outside as we did inside in 2020. Because of that, we’re going to need XXL bags to fit all our belongings in, from picnic blankets and snacks (the “Tesla of strawberries,” anyone?) to gallon-sized water bottles and a spare pair of short shorts.
If lockdown taught us anything, it’s that we don’t enjoy feeling constricted, be it by the four walls of our abodes or our clothes. In response, we’re seeking out billowy, oversized silhouettes that won’t hold us in.
You spent all of 2020 (and part of 2021) twiddling away in your makeshift craft corner, knitting, crocheting, and bedazzling your way to mental clarity. Now that clearer skies are in our midst, you can finally put your needles down and enjoy the fruits of your labour. For ideas on how to style your DIY fashions, let Ulla Johnson, Anna Sui, and Alberta Ferretti be your guides.
