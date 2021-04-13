Story from Style

7 Spring Fashion Trends That Are Bringing Joy Back To Dressing

With vaccine rollouts bringing about a more optimistic horizon, we’re seeing these spring collections with a newfound sense of excitement.

Eliza Huber
When we first saw the 2021 spring collections in September, we hadn’t any idea what sorts of occasions they’d be worn to once they finally arrived in stores. Now, seven months later, 32 million people in the U.K are vaccinated. In turn, a newfound sense of excitement is growing around the fashion trends we can take outside.
Ahead, a refresher on all the top trends for spring, from supersized silhouettes at Sportmax and Louis Vuitton to joyful colours and patterns at Versace and Miu Miu, all of which we’re now viewing with fresh (and optimistic) eyes — and an open wallet.
Photos: Courtesy of Rick Owens, Balenciaga, and Isabel Marant.
When we first noticed the size of the shoulders on garments during Fashion Month last September, it made sense: heavily padded sleeves are effective in preventing people from getting too close to your face. The silhouette also exudes power. After a year spent indoors in uncertainty, we’re taking back the town — and doing so in big-shouldered jackets. 
COS
Sleeveless Organic Cotton T-shirt
£19.00
COS
& Other Stories
Oversized Double Breasted Padded Shoulder ...
£135.00
& Other Stories
Zara
Plaid Cropped Jacket
£69.99
Zara
Photos: Courtesy of Versace, Etro, and Miu Miu.
No matter how comfortable a grey sweatsuit and house slippers are, especially when paired with a cushy sofa and another viewing of Gossip Girl, they simply do not bring out the same sense of joy that a vibrant-coloured and -printed dress, set, or micro-mini will. Leisurewear was great when we were at home. Now that vaccine rollouts are on the way, it’s time to ditch that gear though, and embrace fashion that’s as jovial as our outlook. 
Rejina Pyo
Meryl Cropped Printed Fillsens Lyocell Shirt
£325.00
Net-A-Porter
The Kooples
Tie-dye Silk-satin Midi Dress
£365.00
Selfridges
Cult Form
Yorgan Maxi Tights
£135.43
Simonett
Photos: Courtesy of Fendi, MaxMara, and Sportmax.
Given that many of us haven’t actually gotten dressed in more than a year, it’s understandable if the concept of pairing colours and patterns in ways that work together feels intimidating. Ease into fashion again by sticking with just one colour — be it a pastel, neon, or neutral — for your entire look. For inspo, see: MaxMara, Fendi, Sportmax, and No.21. 
shop 4 products
Zara
Midi Dress
£49.99
Zara
Zara
Wide Leg Trousers
£49.99
Zara
House Of Sunny
Island Pants
£87.00
House of Sunny
House Of Sunny
Island Halter
£56.00
House of Sunny
Photos: Courtesy of Versace, Pucci, No. 21.
If, rather than feeling intimidated, you’re eager to embrace the chaos of pairing different patterns, this season has seen prints ranging from electric seashells to more understated florals. Fashion rules don’t exist anymore — the pandemic made sure of that — so we say, clash away. 
Louisa Ballou
Blue & Yellow Heatwave Ruched Dress
£410.00
SSENSE
Gimaguas
Pareo Dress
£42.96
Simonett
Lazy Oaf
Bunch Of Roses Cycle Shorts
£35.00
Lazy Oaf
Photos: Courtesy of Sportmax, Sunnei, and Ferragamo.
In the coming months, the hope is that we can spend as much time outside as we did inside in 2020. Because of that, we’re going to need XXL bags to fit all our belongings in, from picnic blankets and snacks (the “Tesla of strawberries,” anyone?) to gallon-sized water bottles and a spare pair of short shorts. 
Staud
Large Moon Bag
$395.00
Verishop
Kassl
Square Small Oil Bag
£218.28
Shopbop
Topshop
Oversized Knot Nylon Hobo Bag In Khaki
£32.99
ASOS
Photos: Courtesy of Sportmax, Isabel Marant, and Louis Vuitton.
If lockdown taught us anything, it’s that we don’t enjoy feeling constricted, be it by the four walls of our abodes or our clothes. In response, we’re seeking out billowy, oversized silhouettes that won’t hold us in.
Zara
Striped Poplin Shirt
£29.99
Zara
Raey
Wide-leg Wool-blend Trousers
£350.00
MatchesFashion
Violeta By Mango
Peak Lapel Suit Blazer
£69.99
Mango
Photos: Courtesy of Ulla Johnson, Alberta Ferretti, Anna Sui.
You spent all of 2020 (and part of 2021) twiddling away in your makeshift craft corner, knitting, crocheting, and bedazzling your way to mental clarity. Now that clearer skies are in our midst, you can finally put your needles down and enjoy the fruits of your labour. For ideas on how to style your DIY fashions, let Ulla Johnson, Anna Sui, and Alberta Ferretti be your guides. 
Zara
Striped Crochet Top
£19.99
Zara
ASOS DESIGN
Crochet Knitted Bucket Hat In Sage And Cream
£12.00
ASOS
Ermanno Scervino
Crochet Skirt
£270.00
Ermanno Scervino
