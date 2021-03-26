Forget Cottagecore, Fashion’s Hitting The Seaside This Spring

Beyond the desire to escape our own personal Groundhog Day, the pandemic has given people new perspectives on the kind of life they want to live, with many being drawn to a more simplified and slower existence, closer to nature. Even if you didn't have the urge to escape to the country, many of us spent last year exploring the great outdoors closer to home as international flights were banned and dreams of Italian piazzas and quaint French villages were put on ice. Having taken advantage of hyper-affordable flights over the past decade, many of us were guilty of neglecting the beauty in our own back garden. The pandemic allowed us to rediscover the joys of the Norfolk broads and Yorkshire moors.