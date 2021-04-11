These Are 2021’s Trending Staycation Destinations, According To Airbnb

Even if international travel turns out to be possible this summer, many of us have been firmly bitten by the staycation bug. After all, destinations in the UK aren't just quick and convenient to get to; they also make travelling sustainably a little easier.
With this in mind, it's interesting to check out Airbnb's list of the top trending staycation destinations for 2021. These aren't necessarily the most popular destinations overall, but the ones that are seeing the biggest increase in search traffic. Basically, if these holiday spots aren't big yet, they definitely will be.
Amanda Cupples, general manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb, said of the list: "Our trending destinations show that travel this year is likely to be a little different, with many using a summer closer to home to explore lesser-known rural destinations in addition to the well-loved favourites."
Check out the top 10, including pretty coastal spots in Devon, Cornwall and North Yorkshire, in this slideshow.