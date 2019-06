Feeling Guilty Over Those £30 Flights? How To Start Travelling Responsibly

Like Mollai, more and more of us are considering our impact on the world as we click "book" on our latest escapade. We’ve all likely felt the pang of guilt, receiving a confirmation email from Ryanair, as I did recently, on return flights to a quick getaway for under 30 quid. It’s so cheap that it’s often hard to say no. But while air travel becomes ever more convenient, the exponential cost to our planet is rising. Right now, around 20,000 planes serve more than three billion people across the world and it’s estimated that number will increase to more than 50,000 planes in service by 2040. Already, aeroplanes produce 2.5% of our annual emissions at minimum , while tourism in general accounts for 8%, according to one scientific paper – a huge contribution to climate change. It’s why so-called flight-shaming has taken hold – and why solo travellers like Mollai are finding alternative ways to see the world.