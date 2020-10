With Hill House Vintage, Paula Sutton Has Become 2020’s Favorite Influencer

Sutton’s way of consuming fashion aligns within the cottagecore aesthetic and its celebration of traditional practices such as gardening baking , and making clothes . While it’s a fairly recent occurrence on the internet, the lifestyle is one that Sutton, who spends a lot of her time at home and in the garden, has lived for the last decade. “I really am a social recluse... I'm not shy, but I'm really happy on my own. I'm happy in my own little comfort zone, in my own bubble,” she says. “I was doing the bubble before people were doing bubbles.” That said, she is thrilled to see cottagecore take off like it has in the last six months. “I think it’s wonderful, because it's one of those things where it can suit any budget. You don't have to live in a country house — you can have your little garden on your balcony in an apartment in a city. I mean you can grow your little tomatoes just out your window if you want to,” she says. “It's accessible and achievable for everyone, because it's all about back-to-basics and it's all about things that are well-made and not disposable. It's looking after the environment, because it's things that are re-used, secondhand.”