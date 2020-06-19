We Turn To Flowers In Times Of Trouble – But The Industry Has Troubles Of Its Own

The reason why flowers, in particular, can be such a strong demonstration of love is surprisingly complex. There’s the ‘treat yourself’ element, of course: flowers are a big enough luxury to feel special without going bankrupt. For Romy, though, it’s the fact that flowers are so ephemeral that makes them so special. "I think when you send someone something that has cost a bit of money, that is so temporary and so delicate, it really moves people. It's almost like it's so un-useful as an object that it is just kind of like a work of art. And in the most pure version of that [it's] nature's work of art." When things feel so disconnected and hopeless, that kind of message only becomes more poignant. As Catherine told me: "You can get joy out of any form of flower, even if it's a daisy picked from a garden. It shows there's life. Even though we've had this awful pandemic, flowers are still growing."